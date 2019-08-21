Travelers Rest, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office arrested a former officer with the Travelers Rest Police Department who also worked for the county's EMS department on Tuesday.
According to deputies, 27-year-old Shawn Jeffrey Jenkins was charged with second degree criminal sexual conduct.
An investigation by the sheriff's office uncovered that on August 5th Jenkins, who was still employed by the Travelers Rest Police Department at that time, pointed a taser and threatened the 17-year-old male victim visiting Jenkins' home. Arrest warrants state that Jenkins told the victim to strip or be tased.
The arrest warrant goes on to state the victim complied and was then forced to perform sex acts with Jenkins.
Deputies began investigating after receiving a report from the victim on August 7 and arrested Jenkins on August 20.
We reached out to Chief Ben Ford of the Travelers Rest Police Department who said that Jenkins' employment was terminated prior to his arrest by the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
Chief Ford says Jenkins was terminated for policy violations related to the investigation conducted by the sheriff's office.
We're told at the time of his dismissal he was still a probationary employee who was on staff with the police for three months.
A spokesman for Greenville County also confirmed that Jenkins was a former part-time employee at Greenville County EMS. The official said Jenkins was placed on upaid leave on August 8 and then resigned on August 17.
Jenkins was released from jail on a $20,000 bond.
