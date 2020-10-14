SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Police have arrested a man for attempted murder, according to a warrant released by the Spartanburg Police Department.
Jeremiah Wesley Lofton of Columbia was taken into custody by Spartanburg police officers on Monday.
The arrest warrant says that Lofton slit the victim's throat with the intent to kill him. The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.
The incident report says that the attempted murder took place on September 24 on John B White Sr. Blvd.
