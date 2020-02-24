ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies said a man accused of trying to set a woman on fire in July of 2019 who accidentally set himself on fire was arrested on Sunday.
Deputies said they responded to a home on Foxcroft Way on July 17, 2019.
Jackson Talley was charged with assault and battery first degree.
According to his arrest warrant, Talley is accused of striking the victim in the head inside her home and pouring gas on the victim. The victim was able to escape but the warrant states Talley set the home and himself on fire.
According to an incident report, deputies arrived to find Talley naked in the back yard of the home with burns to his body.
MORE NEWS - Deputies investigating after shots fired into Anderson County Waffle House
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.