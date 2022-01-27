UNION COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - A man was arrested after setting a dog on fire, according to a warrant from the Union County Sheriff's Office.
The warrant mentions that officials with animal control responded to a residence on Mill Street in Union in reference to a dog on fire on January 1.
54-year-old Antonio Gant was charged with ill treatment of animals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.