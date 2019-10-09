OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Oconee County deputies say a man is in jail for hitting a child in the head, knocking the child to the ground.
OCSO says deputies were told on Tuesday, October 8 that an 8-year-old child had been assaulted after someone told the office the child had suspicious marks on his face. Deputies say an investigation found that on the previous day, 27-year-old Chad Michael Macdonald struck the child on the side of the head with excessive force, knocking the boy to the ground. Deputies note Macdonald had custody of the boy.
Deputies then secured a warrant for Macdonald and took him into custody. He has been charged with unlawful neglect of a child.
