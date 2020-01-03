PACOLET, SC (FOX Carolina) – A woman accused of one count of child abuse from a June 2019 investigation was arrested Friday in Spartanburg County, according to online jail records.
According to the arrest warrant, Spartanburg County deputies charged Megan Dawn Cox of Dogwood Circle in Pacolet with abuse/ to inflict great bodily injury upon a child.
The warrant was signed on Jan. 2 after an investigation that began on June 29, 2019.
Cox is accused of causing a head injury to the child in the case, and investigators said the severity of the head injury warranted the great bodily injury charge.
