SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Arrest warrants state a Spartanburg County woman was charged with attempted murder after she stabbed another woman multiple times with a screwdriver.
Keanna Griffin was arrested Tuesday on a charge of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Deputies said they were called to a home on Bonner Road Monday night. While en route, another vehicle flagged down the responding deputy. Deputies said that vehicle was carrying the victim, who had suffered stab wounds to her back and right shoulder, to the hospital.
EMS was nearby and took the victim to the hospital, deputies said. The victim was rushed into surgery when she arrived at the hospital.
The victim’s condition was not listed in the incident report.
Witnesses from the vehicle told deputies the stabbing stemmed from argument between Griffin and the victim.
