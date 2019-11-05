ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Anderson County deputies said a man wanted for sex crimes with minors dating back to the 1980s was booked into the county jail Tuesday.
According to the arrest warrants, Gregory Allen was charged with criminal sexual conduct with minors and lewd act upon a child under 14 back in October of this year by the Anderson Police Department.
The arrest warrant for criminal sexual conduct states the abuse took place at a home back in September of 1982.
The warrant for lewd act states that crime happened between June and September of 1985 in the apartment complex formerly known as Oak Square.
The arrest warrants were signed on October 25 and served to Allen on November 4.
