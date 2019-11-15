GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – South Carolina’s department of Health and Environmental Control has charged a former nurse at St. Francis Hospital with four counts of thefts of a controlled substance.
According to the arrest warrants, the first incident happened on September 26. Elizabeth Beacham is accused of unlawfully taking a quantity of hydromorphone by creating a fraudulent order for a patient. She is accused of doing the same thing with the same drug twice again on October 11 and once more on October 18.
Hydromorphone is a narcotic used to treat pain. It is listed as a Schedule II controlled substance.
Bon Secours St. Francis Health released this statement on Beacham’s arrest:
“Bon Secours’ highest priority is ensuring the safety of our patients, visitors and staff. We are a faith based organization and as such, we hold our associates to the highest ethical standard. That said, Elizabeth Beacham is no longer employed with Bon Secours. Consistent with our policy to maintain confidentiality regarding personnel matters, we will not comment further and would direct any additional inquiries to local law enforcement.”
The arrest warrants were signed on November 6 and Beacham was arrested on Wednesday.
MORE NEWS - Deputies: Spartanburg McDonald's worker was reportedly punched by irate customer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.