GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greer police said a man was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime on Tuesday after a shooting.
The shooting happened on Tuesday at a home in Greer, according to the arrest warrants.
The warrants state Derrick Martino Miller shot the victim with a 9mm pistol to keep the victim from leaving the home while they were arguing.
MORE NEWS - Police: Rifle-wielding, attempted murder suspect captured in Easley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.