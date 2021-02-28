FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man who had a gunfight with police as he burned his home was charged with disturbing a religious service because his gunfire threatened a church.
Investigators said 49-year-old Christopher Gaskins fired at police more than 10 times, twice striking an armored vehicle which had been positioned between his home and the Coward Church of God as it held services on Feb. 17.
Authorities say Gaskins suffered minor injuries while no officers or people at the church were injured.
Gaskins is also facing attempted murder, arson and other charges.
