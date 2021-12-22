Steven Riddle and Caleb Wilis

Steven Riddle (left) and Caleb Willis (right) (Spartanburg County Detention Center / December 22, 2021)

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies charged two teenagers in connection with a recent shooting, according to warrants obtained from the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office. 

The two suspects are accused of firing shots into a house on Reedy Street on Saturday, the warrants say.

Warrants identify the suspects as Caleb Lee Willis and Steven Timothy Ray Riddle. 

Both are charged with three counts each of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a dwelling and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

