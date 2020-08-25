SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – A woman faces multiple counts of theft of a controlled substance and related charges after arrest warrants accused her of stealing the medications while working as a registered nurse for Spartanburg Regional Health system.
In total, Penny Bright faces 25 charges.
The warrants accuse Bright of taking out more painkillers than she administered, or more than she had documented as being administered, to patients at the hospital.
The offenses reportedly took place between May and July of this year.
DHEC’s Bureau of Drug Control investigated and filed the charges. Bright, 45, was booked into the Spatanburg County Detention Center on Tuesday.
FOX Carolina has reached out to Spartanburg Regional for a statement of Bright’s arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.