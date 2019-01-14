The storm reached Washington D.C. on the twenty-third day of the government shutdown, creating a stillness over the capital, our crews' report. The storm that just rolled through the Midwest, came with dangerous conditions and resulted in seven deaths. As it reached Washington, it caused more than 35 million people to be under winter weather alerts, CNN Wire reports.
PHOTOS: Shutdown and a snowstorm in Washington D.C
(Brandon Lavorgna/FOX Carolina/Jan.13)
(Brandon Lavorgna/FOX Carolina/Jan.13)
(Brandon Lavorgna/FOX Carolina/Jan.13)
(Brandon Lavorgna/FOX Carolina/Jan.13)
(Brandon Lavorgna/FOX Carolina/Jan.13)
(Brandon Lavorgna/FOX Carolina/Jan.13)
Greenville, S.C. (FOX Carolina/CNN WIRE) -- The storm reached Washington D.C. on the twenty-third day of the government shutdown, creating a stillness over the capital, our crews' report.
The storm that just rolled through the Midwest, came with dangerous conditions and resulted in seven deaths. As it reached Washington, it caused more than 35 million people to be under winter weather alerts, CNN Wire reports.
Up to a foot of snowfall is possible in Washington and Virginia on Sunday and into Monday morning, the National Weather Service said.
Baltimore is also in the path of these heavier bands of snowfall, with 4 to 6 inches of snow predicted for Sunday. Philadelphia is predicted to get 1 to 2 inches of snow, and there is a possibility of light accumulation in New York along the storm's northern edge.
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning effective through 6 p.m. ET Sunday for Washington, parts of central Maryland and northern and northwest Virginia. Sleet, snow, and ice are making traveling conditions hazardous if not impossible.
