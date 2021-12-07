TRYON, NC (FOX Carolina) - Town officials in Tryon say a discharge of untreated wastewater from a manhole is caused an overflow of approximately 6,000 gallons of water.
Officials said the overflow happened off Jervey Road from the South Trade Street intersection and lasted for an hour.
We're told an estimated 3,000 gallons of the untreated wastewater entered into Little Creek.
