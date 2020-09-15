ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Testing for COVID-19 has seen advances during the pandemic. Now, environmentalists can test wastewater to determine the impact the deadly virus is having around us.
“You can use characteristics of the wastewater to help you understand what’s happening at the community level,” said Professor David Freed, Ph.D, Department Chair of Environmental Engineering and Earth Sciences.
What makes this form of testing highly useful is that traces on the virus can show up in your body’s waste days before symptoms become prevalent. Once the virus hits the sewer it becomes less active.
“Part of the virus that stays in tact as it loves through the sewer system — the RNA,” said Freedman.
Wastewater testing for COVID-19 has been going on for Clemson’s campus since late May, and for the city of Clemson and Pendleton since June.
“We’re reporting the data to the university and the City of Clemson,” he said.
The data can help influence school administration and municipal leaders decisions on policy as it relates to the coronavirus.
The trends collected have presented good news for wastewater testing. We’re told concentration levels of the virus on campus have been very low.
But this was before students returned to campus full time.
However, for the community outside of campus has not been the same. Levels are said to be elevated.
Your body’s waste may be the last thing you want to think about but it’s the thing environmentalists use to determine what’s happening among us.
