Williamston, SC (FOX Carolina) - There was a huge law enforcement response in William on Friday morning. Dozens of patrol cars lined Kensett Drive, and officers, deputies, and others from the community surrounded a home - not in response to a tragedy, but instead a celebration - Anderson County Deputy Jerry Brown Jr. was coming home from the hospital.
Brown, a 30-year law enforcement veteran, had spent most of January and all of February in AnMed hospital, battling COVID-19, according to his family.
Brown's battle with COVID-19 began in late December of 2020. He was admitted to the hospital in early January and placed in a medically induced coma. Friends of the family tells us after spending five weeks on a ventilator, Brown was well enough to return home.
Around 40 of Brown's brothers and sisters in blue were in Williamston to welcome the longtime lawman home, along with many of his friends and loved ones.
Brown told the crowd he was thankful to see everyone, and admitted he had feared he wasn't going to make it out of the hospital.
The crowd of well wishers applauded Brown, and many offered hugs and words of encouragement as he continues to recover.
Brown said he was looking forward to enjoying a meal of pork tenderloin as soon as he got settled back in at home.
