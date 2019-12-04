CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney had a polite response when asked about Paul Finebaum’s comments about him on the ESPN show “Get Up.”
During the ESPN show, when speaking about Clemson’s national championship standings, Finebaum, an SEC Network TV personality, called Swinney, “the most annoying winner in all of sports.”
Finebaum added, “Somebody just give the man a pacifier, send him to timeout and we’ll check in with him on Dec. 28 when he finally plays a legitimate team during this entire college football season.”
When Swinney was asked for his response during his Tuesday news conference, he told reporters , “I like Paul,” and he felt that Finebaum was just doing his job.”
“A lot of people don’t like me because I’m good at my job or because I wear this logo,” Swinney said, pointing to the paw print on his chest. “They don’t know me as a person. They just don’t like me because I’m passionate about doing a good job. He works for the SEC.”
Swinney added, “We’re the Red Sox; he’s the Yankees. You’re not going to have a Yankees guy stand up and talk great things about the Red Sox; that’s not what he’s paid to do.”
His best line in the response, was this bit of sage advice:
“One of the biggest lessons I’ve learned is that you shouldn’t worry about criticism from people you wouldn’t seek advice from.”
Swinney also joked about his early grade school years and mused on whether adults should get nap breaks.
“Never had a pacifier though,” the coach said.
Clemson next faces Virginia for the ACC Championship game this Saturday.
