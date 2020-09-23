GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - FOX Carolina's Grace Runkel sat down with Dr. Burke Royster for an update on the unique challenges that the 2020-21 school year has presented thus far and to get an update on what the district is looking ahead to.
Watch the full interview in three segments below:
RELATED - Greenville Co Schools: Some students will soon return to 4 or 5 days of in-person learning
