GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Chandler “Bulldog” Mack from The Original Harlem Globetrotters hit an incredible trick shot from the Liberty Bridge in Falls Park Wednesday as the team prepares to play in Greenville.
The Harlem Globetrotters will put on two shows at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Saturday, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Tickets start at $25.50 and are available at Ticketmaster.com, by phone at 800-745-3000 or at the GSP International Airport Box Office at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
