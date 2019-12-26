EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) – An Upstate mom shared a sweet moment involving her kids teaching their grandpa how to navigate a new gadget during their Christmas celebration.
Latasha Riddle said her five boys and two girls had a blast showing their grandpa, Chris, how to master their new hoverboard.
Chris, Riddle's father, had a little help from a walker, but had a blast playing with the children. The children enjoyed it so much, Riddle said they asked her to send it to the news.
Riddle captured the big test-drive on video and shared it with FOX Carolina.
