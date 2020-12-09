COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster on Wednesday he was disappointed in the State Supreme Court's decision to reject his plan to make CARES Act funding available to help private school students in the state.
McMaster also reaffirmed his position that schools in the state need to get students back into classrooms five days a week and said the state cannot afford to keep children out of school.
"There is very little that I can do to open these schools that I have not already done," McMaster said, saying he does not have the authority to take further action.
He said many parents rely on schools to care for children so they can go to work.
“Parents should not have to choose between their child or their job," and the governor said that schools' not being open full time are making parents to make that choice.
He said the state have an abundance of personal protective equipment for schools and ample procedures and policies in place to keep kids safe.
McMaster also cautioned people to remain vigilant in mask use, social distancing, and hand washing.
"Now is not the time for us to let up. Now is the time for us to redouble our efforts," the governor said.
He said a vaccine is coming to South Carolina and should be here by the end of the month, but warned "it will be a slow process" to get vaccines to everyone who wants one.
Officials said the state could receive up to 300,000 doses of vaccine before the end of the year and then should get more on a weekly basis.
Click here to see more on DHEC's vaccine distribution plan.
McMaster maintained his position that South Carolina will not revert to closing businesses, stating that everyone knows the steps they should take to help limit and stop the spread of COVID-19.
Wednesday's news conference came after the state saw another straight day with new confirmed case counts topping 2,000.
State epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said the state's virus numbers have reached an unprecedented levels.
Bell said that more mask use can help curb the numbers and prevent deaths.
"We have to follow the scientific evidence in our decision making," Bell warned, stating that the evidence shows that particles spread from noses and mouths are making others sick and claiming lives.
"If you cover your nose and your mouth, then you could save lives.," Bell said.
Dr. Steve Shelton also cautioned against holiday gatherings, stating that the full impact of Thanksgiving has not yet been felt.
Shelton asks people to avoid large holiday gatherings, or to keep them small and outside.
Shelton also warned that COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise in South Carolina and the numbers were almost as high as the state saw during the last COVID-19 surge in the summer.
On Tuesday, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced that state state would go back under a modified stay-at-home order due to rising case counts and a surge in hospitalizations.
READ MORE: Governor Cooper announces modified stay-at-home order to begin Friday in NC
