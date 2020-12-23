Simpsonville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Greenville County are searching for two children they said were taken by their father following an assault.
Deputies are searching for 26-year-old Walter Greene. An Amber Alert has been issued for 3-month old Majesty Greene and 1-year-old Paradyce Greene.
According to the sheriff's office, a call came in shortly after 8 a.m. after the children's mother reported being assaulted by Greene at a home in Simpsonville.
Deputies say Greene got into the victim's 2016 black Jeep Cherokee (SC tag:SGF636) and drove away. The vehicle reportedly has fender damage to the front driver's side of the vehicle.
Deputies say the mother of his children, as well as the two children he took, have an active order of protection from Greene. He is described as a male standing 5'10" weighing 145 pounds with long twists in his hair.
The children were clothed in the same clothing shown in the recently taken photographs. Anyone who sees Greene, the children or the vehicle, is asked to call 911 immediately.
