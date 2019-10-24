Click here to watch the trial live on mobile devices.
Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Closing arguments in the trial for suspended Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis are expected Thursday afternoon.
The fourth day of the trial began with Lewis on the stand.
Lewis took the stand in his defense on Wednesday afternoon following a lunch break from the court. He was on the stand for almost three hours before the judge dismissed the jury for the day.
Lewis testified that he and Savanah Nabors had a consensual sexual encounter while on their trip to Charlotte as part of a meeting to discuss the budget for the sheriff's office.
The state's cross-examination began Wednesday and continued into Thursday's hearing.
More questions about Charlotte
The prosecution continued an intense line of questioning on Thursday morning, introducing receipts from the Charlotte budget meeting trip as evidence and asking more questions about that trip and Lewis' intentions with Nabors on the trip.
Again, Lewis said he did not introduce the idea of an out-of-town budget meeting.
Prosecutors also asked Lewis about discussing his marital issues with Nabors and whether he felt it was inappropriate. He said they were friends and he didn't feel there was an issue. He denied making some of the statement about his marital status that Nabors testified about.
Lewis also testified that he did not remember sending Nabors a text message at 3 a.m. the second night of the trip and introduced that she had access to his phone from her iPad.
Questions about a potential Nabors' replacement
The prosecution also asked Lewis about Sydney Salati, who the prosecution said was considered as Nabors' replacement when she left.
Lewis claims he did not recall Salati's name or reaching out to her about that position.
The prosecution showed Salati was a contact in Lewis' phone.
He eventually stated that Salati was the daughter of a SLED agent who raided his house and laughed when she said she may have been a vendor for the sheriff's office.
Lewis laughed when he asked the prosecution, "This is who you got?"
The suspended sheriff maintained he did not remember offering Salati the job.
After learning she was mentioned in Salati offered this statement to FOX Carolina in response to her dealings with Lewis:
"We met at the SC sheriff association meeting. After meeting, he brought up me working for him as a personal assistant. He asked me to drive to Greenville to discuss further. Something felt off in our conversations following. I decided it was best for me not to pursue."
When Lewis' testimony concluded, the state called a reply witness who was familiar with Salati. They were family friends. He testified Lewis contacted him in March or April of 2017 at the SLED office and asked him to mention that Lewis was interested in hiring Salati.
The witness said Lewis mentioned that Salati's salary would be around $80,000 per year.
Questions about sexual harassment
The prosecution also asked Lewis about sexual harassment and having to discipline a deputy for sexual harassment.
During the questioning, the solicitor asked Lewis if he felt he had sexually harassed neighbors.
"I'm taking about all of this the point of what happened in Charlotte all the way through the end where your trying to get her to Reno to have sex with you," the solicitor said. "You created a hostile work environment for Savanah Nabors where she had to work , she was always afraid that the fact you would be making some move to advanced the relationship she did not want to have."
Lewis replied, "I do not think it was a hostile work environment i do believe in fact it was a violation of the sexual harassment policy though."
On redirected, Lewis' attorney, Rauch Wise, asked him about the harassment incident, and he said it involved a deputy sending an explicit photo to a female deputy. The female deputy then reported that to a supervisor.
When Rauch asked him if that was unwanted by the female deputy, Lewis said, yes it was unwanted. When asked about his sexual encounter with Nabors, Lewis said it "was wanted."
Closing Arguments
Closing arguments in the case are expected to begin when court returns from lunch at 2 p.m.
