GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The heavens are offering a rare gift this Christmas: A 'Christmas Star' of sorts that hasn't been seen for hundreds of years.
Chief Meteorologist Kendra Kent said to look southwest Monday night from sunset until about 7 p.m. and look for a bright star.
That "star" is actually Jupiter and Saturn reaching a point of conjunction.
Click here to see a live look through the Roper Mountain Science Center telescope.
MORE on when and where to look: How to spot the 'Christmas Star' tonight
MORE about the conjunction: ''Christmas Star' to appear in sky as Jupiter and Saturn come closer than they have in centuries
