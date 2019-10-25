Click here to watch the hearing live on mobile devices.
Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Friday morning, Will Lewis was back in court to face a judge and find out what his sentence will be.
On Thursday, the defense rested its case and following closing arguments, the jury went into deliberation shortly after 5 p.m. Five and a half hours later, the jury returned a guilty verdict on one of the two charges Lewis was facing.
The jury reached a verdict of guilty on the charge of statutory misconduct of a public officer but found Lewis not guilty of misconduct in office.
The judge said Lewis faces up to year in prison for the crime. The sentencing hearing began at 10 a.m. Friday
Thursday night, judge told Lewis he would not have him taken into custody after the verdict, but instead allowed him to go home but issued a stern warning to Lewis saying:
"Mr. Lewis if you don't appear tomorrow, all hell is going to break down on you and probably your family. Do you understand that? I will expect you here at 10:00 a.m. in the morning. If not, I will instruct every law enforcement officer, and I don't mean this county, I mean every county in the State of South Carolina to be on the lookout for you. Do you understand that?”
