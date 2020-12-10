GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Vice President Mike Pence landed in Greenville just after 11 a.m. on Thursday ahead of a roundtable discussion at the USC School of Medicine on the Prisma Greenville Memorial Campus
According to the Office of the Vice President, Pence will take part in the discussion highlighting the public-private partnership to combat the coronavirus, Operation Warp Speed, and South Carolina’s plan to operationalize vaccinations once approved.
Pence has been the leader of the White House's coronavirus task force as the country worked to get PPE, testing, emergency funds, and now a vaccine into states' hands.
In addition to the vice president, other participants in the roundtable included Gov. Henry McMaster, U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan, U.S. Rep. William Timmons, HHS Secy. Alex Azar, DHEC's Dr. Brannon Traxler, and Prisma's Dr. Eric Ossman.
Following the stop in Greenville, the Vice President will travel to Augusta, Georgia for a campaign event there.
