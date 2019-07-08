GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The I-85 Widening Project announced closures for the week of July 8th.
Officials want drivers to be aware of right lane closures on Northbound I-85 this week beginning tonight, July 8th, through Thursday, July 11th.
The closures will take place from mile marker 77 to mile marker 98.
You can find them listed below:
• Monday night NB Left Lane MM 91 to 92 and 96.5 -97.5
• Tuesday night NB Left Lane MM 91 to 92 and 77-78
• Wednesday night NB Left Lane MM 91 to 92
• Thursday night NB Left Lane MM 97-98.5
