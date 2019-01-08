Greenville, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- International Delight is creating the newest flavor trend since Pumpkin Spice, they released via Instagram.
The coffee creamer brand has created the new flavor that will be sold in stores for $3.79 in a 32 ounce bottle. The Peeps creamer will only be available till the end of Easter.
"It’s sweet, marshmallow-y and yellow. Yep, yellow. Because it’s PEEPS and we can," they wrote online.
More here:
https://www.internationaldelight.com/products/coffee-creamers/holiday-cheer/peeps/
