HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Hendersonville Police Department announced on Monday that no one was injured after an officer's gear spilled onto I-26 during a pursuit.
One driver took a video of the incident and shared it on social media.
Hendersonville Police Chief, Blair Myhand, said in a press release, "We are aware of a video on social media showing a Hendersonville Police Department vehicle involved in the pursuit Easter Sunday." The video shows a vehicle joining the pursuit from the side of the highway. The rear hatch of the car quickly comes open, and the contents of the vehicle spill out.
“Thank you to the people who picked up our equipment until the Officer could return to collect it,” said Chief Myhand. “Their honesty and willingness to help is greatly appreciated. 100% of the Officer’s gear was returned.”
One uninvolved vehicle struck a tire-deflation device resulting in two flat tires, but they replaced both tires at no expense to the owner.
“We are thankful that no one was hurt because of our actions,” said Police Chief Myhand. “Our department is conducting an internal review of the incident and looking for ways to avoid a similar incident in the future.”
According to police, Corey Robert Garrison was arrested concerning the pursuit. Garrison was charged with; Felony Fleeing to Elude; Possession of Methamphetamine; Larceny; Resist, Delay, and Obstruct an Officer; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; Possession of Schedule IV and VI Substance; Maintaining a Vehicle; and an outstanding warrant out of Buncombe County for Misdemeanor Larceny and Probation Violation.
Officers said they took Garrison to the Henderson County Jail, where he is being held on a $54,700 bond.
