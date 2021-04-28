GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Watch as President Biden delivers his first joint address to congress speaking on his accomplishments and demanding issues facing the nation. There is also a Republican response video delivered by South Carolina Senator Tim Scott.
Watch Sen. Tim Scott's response.
