GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) They shot through the early morning sky like shooting stars - but bigger, and vastly slower.
Many Upstate residents witnessed bursts of light passing through the atmosphere early Saturday morning.
What they saw was the launch of the 58 Starlink internet satellites by SpaceX. Three of Planet's Skysats also shot into orbit in the early hours of June 13, before falling back to Earth and landing on a droneship.
A successful Falcon 9 rocket landing at sea wrapped up the monumental morning.
Falcon 9 launches 58 Starlink satellites and 3 @planetlabs Skysats to orbit before returning to Earth and landing on a droneship pic.twitter.com/K6OjgJQZfv— SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 13, 2020
The launch was SpaceX's first successful rideshare mission.
MORE NEWS:
Boaters gather on Lake Hartwell in support of Pres. Trump's 2020 campaign
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.