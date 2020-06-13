Streak in Sky from Toby Storms

SpaceX launched more Starlink satellites on Falcon 9 that were visible in the Upstate on June 13, 2020. 

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) They shot through the early morning sky like shooting stars - but bigger, and vastly slower. 

Many Upstate residents witnessed bursts of light passing through the atmosphere early Saturday morning. 

What they saw was the launch of the 58 Starlink internet satellites by SpaceX. Three of Planet's Skysats also shot into orbit in the early hours of June 13, before falling back to Earth and landing on a droneship. 

A successful Falcon 9 rocket landing at sea wrapped up the monumental morning. 

The launch was SpaceX's first successful rideshare mission. 

MORE NEWS: 

Boaters gather on Lake Hartwell in support of Pres. Trump's 2020 campaign

ZF continuing to monitor COVID-19 cases at Gray Court plant

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.