DAYTONA BEACH, FL (FOX Carolina) - Start your engines! The Daytona 500 is only on FOX this Sunday.
Pre-race coverage starts on FOX at 1 p.m. with the latest track conditions, predictions and news from pit road.
The Great American Race starts at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets and camping for Daytona this year are completely sold out.
