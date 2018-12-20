CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - That notorious Christmas villain Grinch nearly stole Early Signing Day for the Clemson Tigers until he got a special call from head coach Dabo Swinney.
Turns out, the Grinch has been a football hopeful all along, and was in a terrible mood until he got the phone call from Swinney, asking if he was ready to go all in.
Clemson Athletics’ video team put together a hilarious video of the Grinch’s antics at the Clemson football facility.
Give it a look:
The Grinch was about to steal Signing Day... until he got a call from Coach Swinney! 🎄🎁 #ClemsonFamily pic.twitter.com/Ix6gc4ZJ6r— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 19, 2018
