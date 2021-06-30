SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Sunday, an Upstate dog rang the doorbell after getting spooked by fireworks and running away from home for over 10 hours.
Rajah, a dog that lives with her owners Mary Lynn Whitacre and Ryan Washick in Simpsonville, was in the backyard around 5 p.m. when neighbors started shooting off fireworks.
Mary Lynn said she knew Rajah was scared of fireworks so she went out back to get here. When Mary Lynn got to the backyard Rajah was gone. It appeared the dog had jumped over the fence and ran.
The owners drove around for hours and made social media posts in hopes that they would find Rajah but they didn't have many leads.
At around 2:30 a.m,, Ryan said he heard a scratch on the front door and then on their Ring doorbell.
It was Rajah!
Ryan opened the door to Rajah waiting to come inside after hours of adventuring outside.
"Apparently she got over the noise of the fireworks and decided to have a little adventure. But she made it back! And apparently learned to ring the doorbell in the process! She's a pretty smart gal," said Mary Lynn.
MORE NEWS: Upstate U.S. Army veteran honors others with 115 flags in front yard
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.