BELTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Sarah Harrison said her 2-year-old son, Jack, loves greeting their mailman every day outside their home in Belton.
Jack will often greet the mailman, Daron, with some cold water on hot summer days.
And, once a week, Harrison said Jack receives a special piece of mail of his own, containing goodies from his Nanny.
