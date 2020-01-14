LORIS, SC (FOX Carolina) – Horry County Schools released surveillance video showing the moment an EF1 tornado hit right outside Loris High School.
The National Weather Service said the tornado produced winds greater than 90 miles per hour on Monday.
The video shows wind whipping, then debris flying, and even the terrifying moment when one car rolled onto another.
Thankfully, no one was hurt, per Myrtle Beach Online.
