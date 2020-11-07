SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Saturday, the SJWD Water District said they wish to repeal a boil water advisory from Thursday night that put approximately 200 customers out of water.
According to the SJWD, a repair was said to be completed late Thursday night, but afterwards, customers were asked to boil any water used for cooking or drinking for at least one full minute before consuming.
The water company said the lines would be flushed, and samples collected for Bacteriological analysis to determine when it was safe to use water without boiling.
The area impacted is as follows:
- Warren H Abernathy Hwy from New hope Rd to Old Greenville Hwy
- On Tyger lake Rd from Warren H Abernathy Hwy to Twin springs Dr.
- On Twin springs Dr from Tyger lake Rd to dead end
- On White star Pt and Grand Oaks apartment complex
People in this area were asked to discontinue making ice until the advisory was lifted. In addition, they were told to wash dishes with boiled water or use paper products and brush teeth with boiled water as well as a precaution.
As of Saturday, the water company said bacteriological analysis has confirmed the water is safe to consume for our customers that were previously impacted.
MORE NEWS - Trump tweets his outrage in all caps as votes are counted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.