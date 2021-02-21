GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- An Upstate woman is lending a helping hand to the Lone Star State.
Cassandra Jackson, along with help from the Put Down The Guns Now Young People organization, organized a water bottle donation drive.
"Those people over there are suffering. Just looking at the stories and the videos, I mean it was sad," Jackson explained.
She collected water on Sunday at 570 West Washington St. in Greenville beginning at 3:00 pm for about two hours.
Jackson said that the situation in Texas is slightly personal for her.
"Everybody knows it takes a village to help and, even thought it is not our city, Texas is in really bad shape and we want to give back and we would appreciate if everybody would come out and support this cause. It means a great deal to me. I have friends there, I have a family member there."
Crystal Young was one of the dozens of community members to drop off some water for Jackson to take down to Texas.
"Every little bit counts. Don't feel like your donation is too little, every little bit counts. Because you have to think what if you was in those same shoes, you would want someone to help you," Young said.
Jackson took the collected water bottles and put them in a rented truck to take down to Texas.
"We take stuff like this for granted every day. People have empty water bottles everywhere," said Chris Sloan.
