Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Thursday morning your commute could be impacted by a water line break that occurred overnight along Woodruff Road.
Officials say the waterline at the intersection of Woodruff Road and Miller Road was damaged sometime Wednesday night.
Greenville Water System is already on scene working to make repairs.
Anyone heading eastbound on Woodruff Road and on Miller Road could be impacted by the repairs.
Officials say local businesses in the area will also be impacted.
Greenville Water System estimates the repairs will be completed by lunchtime.
