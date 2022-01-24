SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Woodruff Roebuck Water District has issued a boil water advisory for parts of Spartanburg until further notice.
The water utility company says crews are working on a major main line break between I-26 and Highway 290 in the Moore area.
We're told this is affecting the Roebuck, Walnut Grove, Stone Station, Moore and Highway 290 areas.
At this time, Woodruff Roebuck Water District does not have an estimated time for the completed repairs but will notify as soon as possible.
Spartanburg County School District Six says the water main break has cut the water supply to several district six school buildings.
The district said the following schools will be closed for the day:
- Roebuck Elementary
- Gable Middle School
- Dorman High School
- Dorman Freshman Campus
"We are asking parents to pick up their children as soon as possible. We will hold all students at the school until a parent, guardian, or authorized person arrives unless they are student drivers. We have not been informed when the water main break will be repaired but will keep our parents informed. We apologize for this inconvenience," said the district.
