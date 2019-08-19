Belton, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officials in Belton are asking residents to conserve water due to a water main break along Belton-Honea Path Highway.
The city says at this time, the break is causing residents across the city to experience low pressure.
The city says if you are a resident that uses an irrigation system, to please refrain from using it until further notified.
We'll update with more information on repairs as it becomes available.
