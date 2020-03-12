Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Crews are working in Greenville County to repair a water main break.
The break happened sometime in the early hours of Thursday morning along Rutherford Road at Pleasantburg Drive.
Our crew says when they arrived on scene a truck was parked over the break in an effort to prevent the water erupting higher into the air.
Right now, it's unclear how the break is affecting area homes and businesses, but work crews have access to Rutherford Road from Pleasantburg blocked as they try to repair the break.
We'll update as more information becomes available.
