ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) The City of Asheville said a 10-inch water main break on Merrimon Avenue at Chestnut Street is affected service in the area.
Asheville Water Resources are working to repair the break. They're anticipating a full repair by midnight.
There has been a 10-inch water main break on Merrimon Avenue at Chestnut Street that is affecting service in the area. #Asheville Water Resources is working on the repair. Estimated time of repair is sometime this afternoon. Please reroute and avoid this area. #AvlNews pic.twitter.com/AQlXdVzTil— City of Asheville (@CityofAsheville) February 5, 2019
City officials ask that drivers find alternate routes and residents avoid the area while they work to repair.
