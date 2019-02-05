Water Main Break Asheville 2/5

The City of Asheville is working to repair a water main break at Merrimon Avenue at Chestnut Street. 

ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) The City of Asheville said a 10-inch water main break on Merrimon Avenue at Chestnut Street is affected service in the area. 

Asheville Water Resources are working to repair the break. They're anticipating a full repair by midnight. 

City officials ask that drivers find alternate routes and residents avoid the area while they work to repair. 

