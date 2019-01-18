ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – The City of Asheville said some customers may have low or no water pressure Friday due to a water main break.
Officials said a contractor bored through a 12-inch water main in The Ramble communitty off Hendersonville Road.
Crews were working to repair the pipe.
