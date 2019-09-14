CHATTANOOGA, TN (FOX Carolina) Officials with the Tennessee Aquarium said several of their animals passed away after a water main break late Friday night.
The aquarium says staff were alerted to the break just before midnight after the water main broke near downtown Chattanooga. Crews with their husbandry, operations and maintenance teams worked through the night to ensure the health of their animals.
Unfortunately, officials say they lost four fish, some sea urchins, Anemones, and sea stars in the Vancouver Island exhibit.
They say the deaths were due to the animals' sensitivity to warm water. Though, staff says they have now restored chillers in both buildings.
Saturday morning, the aquarium said water pressure had returned - meaning both the aquarium and IMAX 3D Theater were set to be open for weekend visitors.
MORE NEWS:
SCHP holds 'Show at the Point' car show to benefit South Carolina Special Olympics
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.