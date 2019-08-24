SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) An early morning call woke several business owners Saturday, alerting them of a water main break in their shopping complex off Woodruff Road.
Among those owners was Sally King, the owner of Southern Girl Chic. King took to Facebook to show the immense flooding her shop experienced after the pipe burst.
The damage to her clothing store, along with Pigtails and Crewcuts hair salon and Barre 3, was devastating. The floors of the businesses were flooded, the drywall soaking up the water - ruined.
Caroline Dover, the owner of Pigtails and Crewcuts, says she anticipates her salon to be out of business for a few weeks while they rebuild. Dover says she hopes to be open, at least to just cut hair, in a week.
King, on the other hand, says her business saw some of the worst damage. The single, working mom anticipates her clothing store to be closed for months. She said several of her custom shelves will require replacement.
Both King and Dover said crews with Greenville Water, as well as other city employees, were on scene since the break happened before 6 a.m. Saturday.
We've reached out to for a statement.
