GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Water is essential for us to live, so when a Water Quality Notice landed
in some mailboxes in Greenville homeowners alerted those who work at the Better Business Bureau.
"We noticed that on the poster there was one phone number and when we googled the company there was another one," Hope Evans said.
Evans, the director of public relations, says the BBB received complaints about the flyer
and Greenville Water customers are calling the water company with concerns.
"Reach out to us just to see if any other consumers are getting the same notice," Evans said.
The flyer states:
"It's highly recommended that you have your water tested as soon as possible."
"Don't automatically allow them to come to your house and inspect your water just because you received a notification," Evans said.
FOX Carolina called EcoWater Systems of Greenville, the company who mailed those fliers and got Steve Olivera, the general manager on the phone.
"We were just sharing information that's published on DHEC's website," Olivera said.
FOX Carolina went to the web address on the flyer and a google link that show a similar list of things that may be found in homeowners' water. The list on the flyer is similar to Department of Health and Environmental Control's (DEHEC), with a couple of additional items not listed on DHEC's page.
DHEC administrators say they are not associated with the company and sometimes companies use advertisements to sell home water filatration systems.
"We're not saying the water is contaminated or anything like that. We're saying if you want your water tested we'll come out and do it for free for you," Olivera said.
He says the flyer is part of a water awareness program.
"I don't think we're going to do it anymore because is sure has caused some issues and that's the last thing we want to do," Olivera said.
Administrators with Greenville Water released this statement:
"Greenville Water meets all of the strict drinking water standards established by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCHEC)."
"Making sure you're doing your research is the most important thing," Evans said.
