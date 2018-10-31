Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - After receiving reports that water was shut off in parts of Downtown Greenville, FOX Carolina reached out to the Greenville Water System to find out what was going on.
A spokesperson tells us that on October 26, they called residents in the area to let them know the water would be shut off because of a new water main being installed running to the new courthouse.
This morning on Facebook Greenville Water announced there were unexpected delays causing the water to be off longer than anticipated.
Their statement on Facebook read as follows:
Unexpected construction delays on the downtown water main improvement project have resulted in a delay. We are striving to restore water service by 10:00 am. 8:46 update: Currently filling the pipe with water and on schedule for return of service by 10 a.m.
We'll update with more information if it becomes available.
