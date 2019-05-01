OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee Joint Regional Sewer Authority said Wednesday the water quality advisory for Coneross Creek following last month's flooding.
The OJRSA said they also installed an emergency connection and bypass pumps as part of a repair to their facility on Coneross Creek following severe flooding damage.
OJRSA says the overflow happened north of the treatment plant, and one of the pump stations was within the impacted area. Several in-ground vaults and manholes are tied to that station.
The twenty-inch connection was installed and will remain onsite until the pump can be rehabilitated - which is expected to be completed in late May.
Around 3.6 million gallons of untreated water was released
The authority says they've reduced operations at the station in conjunction with the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control in order to protect equipment and reduce hazards to staff while working at the facility.
OJRSA says the treatment plant is still operating normally and processing wastewater delivered by other pump stations in the system.
On May 1, the OJRSA said bacteriological testing shows the creek is safe to enter again.
The stream was tested for E. coli bacteria in locations from Return Church Road west of Seneca to Sitton Mill Road at Lake Hartwell and the reports were submitted to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. The results indicated the bacteria levels returned to normal
